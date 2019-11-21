|
|
|
RANSON Robert Oliver (Bob) Peacefully on 15th November.
Loving Dad to Raymond, Jim and sister Norma. Doting Grandad
to all six grandchildren and
nine Great-Grandchildren.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
Holy Trinity Church, Washington Village on Thursday 28th November at 1:30pm, followed by the
committal at Birtley Crematorium.
Please join the family afterwards for refreshments at The Washington Arms. Family flowers only,
donations if you would like in lieu
for Children's Heart Unit Fund.
Any enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, 0191 4167671
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 21, 2019