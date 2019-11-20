Home

John Blenkiron & Sons Ltd (Barnard Castle)
19 Galgate
Barnard Castle, Co. Durham DL12 8EQ
01833 695444
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:00
Holy Trinity Church
Eggleston
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00
Bishop Wearmouth Cemetery
Sunderland
Robert Powley Notice
POWLEY Robert (Bob) Aged 84 years of Eggleston, formerly of Sunderland,
died peacefully at home on
15th November after a long illness borne with great courage
and dignity.
Dearly loved husband of Dorothy.
Funeral Service at
Holy Trinity Church, Eggleston on Thursday, 28th November at
12 noon followed, by a graveside committal at Bishop Wearmouth Cemetery, Sunderland on Friday, 29th November at 11.00 a.m.
Friends please meet at the Church or at the Graveside.
No flowers please, donations if desired for the R.N.L.I. (Sunderland) and Holy Trinity Church Funds, these may be given at the service or sent c/o
John Blenkiron and Sons,
19 Galgate, Barnard Castle,
DL12 8EQ.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2019
