MARSHALL Hendon Passed away peacefully on
October 31st in Birchwood Court Nursing Home, aged 95 years,
Robert (Bobby).
Husband of the late Mary
(née Butler), treasured and loved dad of Linda, Brenda and the late Maureen, respected father-in-law of Fred and Alan, cherished granda,
great granda, great great granda and a loving brother of Ritchie.
Would family and friends please meet for a funeral service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November
at 10.30am.
Resting at Alan Duckworth,
Chester Road, Tel 0191 5102960
Forever in all of our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 6, 2019