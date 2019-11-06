Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Marshall

Notice Condolences

Robert Marshall Notice
MARSHALL Hendon Passed away peacefully on
October 31st in Birchwood Court Nursing Home, aged 95 years,
Robert (Bobby).
Husband of the late Mary
(née Butler), treasured and loved dad of Linda, Brenda and the late Maureen, respected father-in-law of Fred and Alan, cherished granda,
great granda, great great granda and a loving brother of Ritchie.
Would family and friends please meet for a funeral service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November
at 10.30am.
Resting at Alan Duckworth,
Chester Road, Tel 0191 5102960
Forever in all of our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -