GIBSON Eden Vale Peacefully in hospital on
17th September, aged 78 years, Robert (Bob), devoted husband to Irene, much loved dad to Diane and Kristy, a loving father-in-law to Ken and Martin and a treasured grandad to Eve and Emily. Also a loved brother to Jim and Pearce and cherished by all his family and friends. Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at
St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Monday 30th September at 1.30pm. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Lewy Body Dementia (a collection box will be available at Church and the Crematorium). At rest with
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
He will live in our memories forever.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 23, 2019