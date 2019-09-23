Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
13:30
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gibson

Notice Condolences

Robert Gibson Notice
GIBSON Eden Vale Peacefully in hospital on
17th September, aged 78 years, Robert (Bob), devoted husband to Irene, much loved dad to Diane and Kristy, a loving father-in-law to Ken and Martin and a treasured grandad to Eve and Emily. Also a loved brother to Jim and Pearce and cherished by all his family and friends. Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at
St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Monday 30th September at 1.30pm. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Lewy Body Dementia (a collection box will be available at Church and the Crematorium). At rest with
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
He will live in our memories forever.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.