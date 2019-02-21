Home

Forster Robert Arthur
(Fatfield) Peacefully in hospital on
12th February 2019, aged 72 years.
Beloved brother of Jim, Albert, Mary and of the late George and Jack. Much loved brother in law of Joyce, Margaret, Anne and Brian.
Would family and friends,
please meet for funeral
service and cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 28th February at 9.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Macmillan Nurses.
Always in our thoughts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
