|
|
|
Ferguson Robert Thomas Of Belmont, aged 81 years, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday 1st November 2019,
after a long illness bravely born.
Dearly loved husband of Eileen
and the late Margaret, Father of Anne and Lynne and a much loved step father of Lynne and Stephen.
A dearly missed brother
and brother in law. A proud grandfather and adored Pops
of Daniel and Georgia. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will be held at Carrville Methodist Church
on Friday 15th November at 1.00pm.followed by private cremation. Family flowers only
but donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Carrville Methodist Church
and Dementia UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 8, 2019