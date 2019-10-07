Home

Donachie Town End Farm Peacefully surrounded by his
loving family on 2nd October,
aged 83 years, Robert.
Beloved husband to the late
Patricia (nee Deary) and a much loved dad to Lisa and Michael.
Also a dear father-in-law,
an adored grandad and a loved and respected uncle, cousin and friend.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Hilda's Catholic Church on Friday 11th October at 1:15pm. Interment to follow at
Southwick Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St Benedict's Hospice (a donation box will be available at the church)
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 7, 2019
