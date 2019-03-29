Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Robert Bridges Notice
Bridges High Barnes Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on March 20th, aged 85 years, Robert. Devoted husband of Marion (née Baxter), beloved dad of Clive and Susan, also a dear
father-in-law, grandad, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday April 5th at 12 noon. Flowers optional, a collection
plate will be provided for a
charity of the family's choice.
Enquiries to Peter Dodd Funerals, Grindon, Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 29, 2019
