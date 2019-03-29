|
|
|
Bridges High Barnes Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on March 20th, aged 85 years, Robert. Devoted husband of Marion (née Baxter), beloved dad of Clive and Susan, also a dear
father-in-law, grandad, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday April 5th at 12 noon. Flowers optional, a collection
plate will be provided for a
charity of the family's choice.
Enquiries to Peter Dodd Funerals, Grindon, Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More