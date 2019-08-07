|
|
|
ADAMS RYHOPE Passed away peacefully on August 4th, aged 80 years, Robert.
Loving husband of Moira, special dad of Keith and Colin, a dear father in law of Carolyn, an adored grandad of Kelsey, Lewis, Liam, Jessica, Daniel and Ellen, also a caring brother, brother in law, uncle and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium, on Tuesday, August 13th at 11.00am.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home Ryhope Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 7, 2019