Gray Rita
(nee Metcalf) Passed peacefully on
June 14th, 2019, aged 83 years
with her daughters by her side.
Much loved wife, mother,
sister, nana and aunt.
Service at Sunderland Crematorium
Saturday June 29th at 11a.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society (www.alzheimers.org.uk)
and a donation box will be
provided at the crematorium.
Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards to the family home.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 24, 2019
