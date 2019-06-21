|
Gray Rita
(nee Metcalf) Passed peacefully on
June 14th, 2019, aged 83 years with her daughters by her side.
Devoted wife of John.
Loving mam of Sharon, Helen, John and daughter -in-law Sarah, adored nana to Jenny, Max and Alice. Beloved sister of Loretta and Joanne, brother-in-law Bryan
and aunt to Denny.
Service at Sunderland Crematorium Saturday
June 29th at 11 a.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society (www.alzheimers.org.uk)
and a donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards
to the family home.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 21, 2019
