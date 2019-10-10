Home

Yewdell (28.12.27 - 10.10.18)
In loving memory of
our much loved Dad,
Rich (Richard)
died 10th October 2018.
Now reunited with our much loved Mam, Freda (Patricia Elfreda)
died 19th October 2004.
Loved and remembered always by children Pat, Richard and Carol,
in-laws Dave, Elaine and Paul, Grandchildren Rob, Joseph,
Rachel and her husband Paul, Heather and her partner Ryan
and Great Grandson Theo.
Forever in our hearts and thoughts.
We miss you so xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 10, 2019
