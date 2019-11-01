Home

Walton Richard William
(Fulwell,
formerly Southwick) Suddenly but peacefully at
home on Monday 28th October,
aged 83 years, "Dicky".
Devoted husband of the late Joan, wonderful dad of Colin,
Jacqueline and the late Keven.
Also father-in-law of Jacquie
and Andrew. Amazing grandad
of Naomi and Jessica,
also companion to Gwen.
Can family and friends please meet for a celebration of Richard's life at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 7th November at 3.30pm. Family flowers only.
- Together Again -
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 1, 2019
