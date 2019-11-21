Home

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:00
Fulwell Methodist Church
Committal
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Richard Smith

Richard Smith Notice
Smith Richard (Dick)
Fulwell Died aged 91 years peacefully at home on 14th November 2019 surrounded by his family.
Dearly loved Husband of Anne
(nee Lawson). Much loved Dad to Mark and Carole and Grandfather
to Matthew and Daniel.
Also Father-in-law to Sue and Gary. Service at Fulwell Methodist Church on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 11am, afterwards committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 12pm. Family flowers only please, donations can be left to
British Heart Foundation.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 21, 2019
