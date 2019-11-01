|
NICHOLSON Ryhope Passed away on 29th October, aged 86 years, Richard (Dick).
Beloved husband of the late Eleanor and loving partner to Win.
A special father to Carol, father-in-law to Stephen, stepfather to Judith and Michael and a loving grandad and great grandad. Family and friends please meet for service at
St Paul's Church, Ryhope, on Wednesday 6th November at
1:45 PM, followed by burial at
Ryhope Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Prostate Cancer UK. Will be very sadly missed by all his loving family. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 1, 2019