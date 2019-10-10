|
MORROW East End Peacefully on October 2nd after a long illness born with bravery and dignity, Richard (Dicky), aged 69 years. Beloved partner and best friend of Freda, loving brother of Kathleen and Albie, also a loved brother-in-law, nephew, uncle and cousin. Service to be held at
Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 14th October at 1pm. Friends please meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to St Benedict's Hospice, Ryhope.
A collection box will be available
at the crematorium. Dicky will be very sadly missed by Freda and his family and many many friends.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd Funeral service, The Broadway, Grindon Tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 10, 2019