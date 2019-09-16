Home

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Richard Lawton Notice
Lawton Hylton Castle Peacefully in hospital on
September 7th aged 89 years,
Richard (Dick), devoted husband
of the late Frances,
much loved dad of Audrey
also dad of Richard,
loving father in law of Norman,
cherished granda of Vicky, Lyndsey
and husband Martin and Andrew
also great granda of Lilia,
Katie, Jake and Harvey.
Family and friends please meet
for service in Sunderland
Crematorium on Friday
September 20th at 10.30am.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Blackwood House,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 16, 2019
