John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Hendon, Sunderland)
59 Mainsforth Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR2 8JX
0191 514 7012
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church
Ryhope Road
Richard Jordan Notice
JORDAN Grangetown Tragically on 4th August,
aged 33 years, Richard.
Loving son to Veronica and Michael, devoted brother to Olivia,
much loved partner to Carol, cherished dad to Quinn and
a good friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, Ryhope Road on
Tuesday 13th August at 10.00am. Interment to follow at
Sunderland Cemetery, Grangetown.
Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5147012.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
