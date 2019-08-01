|
|
|
HOLT Herrington Conked out on 28th July,
aged 85 years, Richard Grieves,
beloved husband to Edna and
will be greatly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Family and friends please meet for service at Durham crematorium on Wednesday 7th August at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the
Mews Care Home,
(a collection box will be available
at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved & remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 1, 2019