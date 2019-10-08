|
CARR Richard (Dick) Lil, Dave and family
would like to express
their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for cards and messages
of sympathy received
on the sad loss of Dick.
Thanks go to the staff on
Ward E51, Sunderland Royal Hospital for the care given to Dick.
Special thanks to Rev. Gareth Phillips for the lovely service and
to John Hogg Funeral Directors
for their support and efficient arrangements.
Thank you all for your kind donations for PSP Association.
Remembered and loved forever.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 8, 2019