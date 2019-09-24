Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
13:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Richard Carr Notice
CARR Thornhill Peacefully in hospital on
17th September, aged 85 years, Richard (Dick), devoted husband to Lily (Lil), much loved dad to Dave, dear father-in-law to Alison and
an adored grandad to Jack,
Joe and Gaby. Also a dearest brother to Ella and the late Allan.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please; donations if so desired to
PSP Association
(a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium).
Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel: 5142744.
Loved and Remembered Always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 24, 2019
