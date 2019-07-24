Ankers Richard

(Rich) Everlasting memories of a wonderful Husband.



To lose someone I loved so much,

Brings pain beyond belief,

There are no words to ease

my pain, my sadness and my grief,

I feel I've lost someone so close,

So wonderful and dear,

I think about your special ways,

And wish that you were near.

But although you have left this world,

You'll stay within my heart,

Guiding like an Angel,

Even though we are apart,

For love is everlasting,

and so are my memories.

Your legacy that's always there,

To light the way for me.



Miss you so much Rich,

your devoted Wife Kathleen x x x Published in Sunderland Echo on July 24, 2019