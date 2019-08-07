Home

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:30
Sunderland Crematorium
CARTER Castletown Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on July 30th 2019, aged 61 years, Renee.
Dearly beloved daughter of
the late Philip and Irene, a much loved niece, cousin, neighbour
and dear friend to many.
Friends please meet for service
at Sunderland Crematorium
on Wednesday August 14th
at 11.30am.
By request family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Sunderland Royal Hospital for which a donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Richard Thoms Family Funeral Directors, Castletown Tel 0191-9087975.
All welcome afterwards
for refreshments to
The Micky Mouse, Castletown.

Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 7, 2019
