John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:15
St Mary & St Peter's Church
Springwell Road
Rena McCabe Notice
McCABE
Formerly of Farringdon and Plains Farm Peacefully in hospital on
22nd February, aged 84 years.
Rena, devoted wife to the late Newby, treasured mam to Rena,
Marjorie, Janet, Newby, Garry and the late Anne. Mother-in-law to Ed, Martin, Gillian and Wendy, much loved nana to Ann-Marie, Michelle, Lysa, Martin, Gemma, Wayne, Sarah, Michael, Lee, Marc, Adam, Kate and Kaisha. A doting great nana, sister, aunt, friend and neighbour to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Mary & St Peter's Church, Springwell Road on
Friday 8th March at 10:15am. Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 1, 2019
