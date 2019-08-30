|
Wilson Fulwell Peacefullly on 23rd August, aged 77 years, Raymond Frederick (Ray).
Devoted husband of the late Margaret, a loving dad of Helen Clare, treasured brother and uncle.
Ray will be greatly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 5th September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations to the Falstone Manor Resident Fund, a plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd Independent Funeral Directors, Roker, Tel 5640027.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 30, 2019