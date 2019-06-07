|
|
|
Cresswell Fence Houses Surrounded by his loving family in the Pavillion
Care Home on May 31st
aged 71 years, Raymond (Ray).
The much loved brother of
Lillian, Anne and the late Brenda.
A loving brother-in-law, uncle
and a dear friend.
Friends please meet on
Thursday June 13th for service
in Sunderland Crematorium
at 11.30am. All are welcome afterwards to Chilton Country
Pub for refreshments. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton le Hole
Tel: 0191 5265800.
Sadly missed but never forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 7, 2019
