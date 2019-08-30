|
Bowden Raymond Rainton Cottage
East Rainton, peacefully on August 17th
aged 79 years. A darling husband of Sheila, dearest father of Rayna and father in law of Sean,
loving Papa of Lili and Charles Raymond. A Dear brother in law of Colin, Pat, Brian, Marilyn, Rob and brother of Eileen, Sandra,
Norma and Maureen.
Requiem Mass to be held on Wednesday 4th September at 11.30am in St. Michaels RC Church, Durham Road, Houghton le Spring, followed by Cremation at Durham Crematorium at 1.00pm.
God Saw the road was
getting rough,
And saw the hills were hard
to climb,
So He closed your weary eyelids
And whispered, "Peace be thine."
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 30, 2019