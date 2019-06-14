Home

Burnicle New Herrington Suddenly in hospital
on June 3rd, aged
69 years, Ray.
The devoted dad of Claire,
Grant, Emma and Ruth.
A beloved grandad, great-
grandad and dear friend.
Please meet on Thursday June
20th for service in St. Oswald's
Church, Shiney Row at 11:45am.
Interment to follow in Heworth
Burn Cemetery. All are welcome
afterwards to Herrington W.M.C.
for refreshments.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey
Funeral Directors, 9 North
View Terrace, Chilton Moor.
Tel: 0191 3857213.
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 14, 2019
