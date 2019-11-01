|
|
|
Greathead Hendon In hospital on 25th October after a long illness bravely borne, Ralph. Devoted husband of the late Eva. Beloved dad of Brenda and Brian,
a special father-in-law of Edward and Christine, loving grandad of Lois and husband Alex, Craig, David, Leah and partner Ben, great grandad of Poppy, also a dear brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet
for service in St Aidan's Church, Grangetown on Tuesday November 12th at 10.30am prior to interment
in Sunderland Cemetery at 11am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations to St Benedict's Hospice, a donation box will be available
at the church.
All enquiries to Alan Duckworth Funeral Directors, High Street West, 0191 5672705.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 1, 2019