Sellers Phyllis (née Blackburn) Of Bournmoor.
Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd August, aged 86 years.
A much loved mam of Paul,
Jan and Andrea. A loving gran
to Brad, Dan and Robyn and
a dear mother-in-law.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 15th August at
St. Barnabas Church, Bournmoor
at 1.30pm, followed by committal
at Durham Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations if
so desired to Cancer Research.
All welcome afterwards to Bournmoor Cricket Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 12, 2019
