Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
15:00
Sunderland Crematorium
PICKERING (née Goldsmith) Phyllis Pickering
(née Goldsmith) 71 years.
Beloved daughter of the
late Kenneth and Phyllis.
Peacefully at home on the
9th February, surrounded by loving family following long illness bravely fought with courage and dignity.

A cherished niece, cousin, aunt
and friend to many.
Residing at Co-op Chapel Of Rest, Chester Road.
Floral tributes welcome, please gather at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 19th February at 3.00pm.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
