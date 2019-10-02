Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
14:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Phyllis Nicholson Notice
NICHOLSON Silksworth Peacefully in Archer's Court
Care Home on 28th September,
aged 95 years. Phyllis May, dear wife to the late Jim, much loved mam to Alan, the late Ronald and Stanley, dear mother-in-law to Josephine, Mabel and Elizabeth. Also a loving grandma, great-grandma,
aunt and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 9th October at 2pm. No flowers by request, donations
in lieu, if so desired, to the R.N.I.B.
A donation box will be available at the crematorium. Bright clothing
may be worn, if desired. All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel:5142744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 2, 2019
