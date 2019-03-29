|
|
|
LANCASTER (Bomber)
Fulwell
(formerly of Thorney Close) Passed away peacefully in
St Benedict's Hospice on
20th March 2019, aged 55 years, Philip.
Loving husband and soul mate to Val (nee Riddell), devoted dad to Billy John, Valerie, Vicky, Vanessa, Paul, Melissa, Jordan and Robyn, loving grandad of Many, treasured son of the late May Lilian and George, loving brother to Jimmy, Micky and the late Gerald and John, dear brother-in-law to Margaret and Dot, uncle to Graham, Tracy, Darren, Lyndsey and the late Michelle, great uncle to Jacob and Kaleb, cousin of Janice and Paul and a wonderful friend to so many.
Friends and family please meet for service in Holy Rosary RC Church, Farringdon at 10:15am on Wednesday April 3rd 2019. Followed by Interment in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
Any donations, if desired,
to St Benedict's Hospice.
Any enquiries to
T. P. Bradbury Funeral Directors
01915108000.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 29, 2019
