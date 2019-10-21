|
|
|
Raymond Seaham Suddenly on October 12,
Peter, aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Carol, devoted dad to Peter, Allison and Joanne, much loved grandad and
great grandad. A cherished brother, brother in law and uncle.
Friends please meet at
Durham Crematorium on
Friday October 25
for service at 10am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired,
for the RNLI.
A collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham
Tel: 581 7388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 21, 2019