NEVILLE Peter Peacefully in hospital
on 9th June, aged 67 years.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara
and devoted dad to
Steven, Graeme and Melanie,
cherished grandad of
Tilly and Hayden,
much loved brother of David
and sister-in-law Heather,
dear uncle and friend.
Please meet for service on
Tuesday 25th June in
Holy Trinity Church, Washington
at 12.30pm prior to committal
at Saltwell Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Maggie's Centre at the
Freeman Hospital, Newcastle
and Charlie Bear.
At Peter's request,
bright colours to be worn.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 18, 2019
