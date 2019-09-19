Home

Walker and Morrell
4 West View
Washington, Tyne and Wear NE37 2DT
0191 416 4160
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:30
St Michael's R.C Church
Houghton-le-Spring
Peter Murphy Notice
Murphy Peter
(Newbottle,
Formerly Washington) Passed away peacefully in
St. Benedicts Hospice
surrounded by his loving family
on 13th September aged 80 years.
Peter, beloved Husband to Lore, a much loved Dad to Michael & Kevin, a loving Father in law to Hilary & Lynn and an adored Grandad to John, Christopher, James & Aidan.
Please meet for a celebration of Peter's life at St Michael's R.C Church, Houghton-le-Spring on Thursday 26th September at 11.30am, followed by Burial at Houghton Cemetery.
By request, please wear
a splash of red and white.
All enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 19, 2019
