Murphy Peter
(Newbottle,
Formerly Washington) Passed away peacefully in
St. Benedicts Hospice
surrounded by his loving family
on 13th September aged 80 years.
Peter, beloved Husband to Lore, a much loved Dad to Michael & Kevin, a loving Father in law to Hilary & Lynn and an adored Grandad to John, Christopher, James & Aidan.
Please meet for a celebration of Peter's life at St Michael's R.C Church, Houghton-le-Spring on Thursday 26th September at 11.30am, followed by Burial at Houghton Cemetery.
By request, please wear
a splash of red and white.
All enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 19, 2019