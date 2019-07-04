|
|
|
MITCHELL Peter Husband of the late Elizabeth -
passed away on 29th June 2019
aged 81.
Will be greatly missed by
Cath, Pam, Ged, Rich, Roxy,
Becky, Brogan, Hannah, Craig,
Andy, Amanda, Jessica, Emily,
Ben, Chris, Yvonne and
wider family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Monday 8th July at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired,
to the RNLI.
Forever in our hearts.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 4, 2019