|
|
|
McCREADY
(Ryhope)
Formerly of Thorney Close Peacefully at home after a long illness born with great courage and dignity, on
10th March 2019, aged 55 years.
Peter (Pete), very devoted fiancé
of Lisa, loving son of Peggy,
and the late Francis, also
much loved uncle of Craig and Lee.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 21st March at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie nurses, a collection plate will be provided at the Crematorium, friends are kindly invited afterward to Hastings Hill
for refreshments.
Pete is resting at
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors,
190 Hylton Road Tel 0191 5656055. Reunited with his beloved Dad.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More