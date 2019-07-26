Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Peter Makel Notice
Makel Plains Farm Suddenly on holiday on 9th July
aged 44 years Peter.
Beloved son of Brenda and Bryan. Loving brother of Ian, Kay and Gary. Brother in law of Gillian, Mick and Andrea also a loving uncle and great uncle. Peter will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday August 2nd at 12 noon. Family flowers only donations in lieu to a charity of the family's choice a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors. Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 26, 2019
