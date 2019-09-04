Home

Services
Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Peter King Notice
KING Tunstall Passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side,
on August 30th, aged 80 years, Peter. Loving husband of Rita
(née Briggs), special dad of
Graham and the late Mark.
Dear father in law of Liz. An adored grandad of Alice and Grace.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday September 11th at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
to the R.N.L.I
Rest in peace.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home Silksworth.
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 4, 2019
