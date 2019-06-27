Home

Peter Jensen Notice
Jensen East End Peacefully after a long illness on 22nd June, aged 78 years, Peter. Sadly missed dad to Lee and Peter, dear grandad to Cherise and a
much loved brother to Sonja,
Mary and the late Danny.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd July at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations
if so desired to Ward E52,
Sunderland Royal Hospital.
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 27, 2019
