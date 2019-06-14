Home

HANSON Peter
(Fulwell) Died 31st May, aged 83 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Maureen, much loved Dad of
Karen and Son in Law Michael, treasured Grandad of Rachel,
loving Brother of Colin, Keith and Sister in Laws Mary and Brenda,
also a loved Uncle of his Nieces
and Nephew.
Would friends please meet for a funeral service at New Church, Shields Road, on Monday 24th June at 10.30am, followed by committal
at Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please,
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to St Benedicts Hospice,
a box will be available on the day.
Special thank you to the staff of Ward E50 at Sunderland Royal Hospital and St Benedicts Hospice for the care shown to Peter.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 14, 2019
