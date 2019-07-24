|
Fairbairn Nookside Suddenly at home on July 17th
aged 83 years, Peter. Devoted husband of Eileen. Much loved dad
of Lesley Ann and Mark, beloved grandad to Connor and Morgan. Peter will be greatly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for cremation on Monday 29th July at 1.30 in Sunderland Crematorium followed by a service of thanksgiving at South Hylton IM Church at 2.15pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to a charity of
the family's choice.
All enquires to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 24, 2019