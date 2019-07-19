Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Duncan

Notice Condolences

Peter Duncan Notice
DUNCAN Ford Estate Peacefully in hospital on
16th July, aged 73 years, Peter.
Dear brother to David,
brother-in-law to Ursula
and a much loved uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 12noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St Benedict's Hospice
(a donation box will be
provided at the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Will be sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.