|
|
|
DUNCAN Ford Estate Peacefully in hospital on
16th July, aged 73 years, Peter.
Dear brother to David,
brother-in-law to Ursula
and a much loved uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 12noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St Benedict's Hospice
(a donation box will be
provided at the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Will be sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 19, 2019