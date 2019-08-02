|
Callaghan Town End Farm Peacefully at home on
24th July 2019, aged 69 years.
Peter, much loved son of
Iris and the late Peter,
devoted partner of Lynn,
beloved dad of Lyndsey and stepdad to Kevin, Lee and Graham, dear father in law of Nicola and Amy, devoted grandad to Jay, Leona
and Bobbie, also a dear brother
of Jacqueline, also a much loved brother in law and uncle and
well respected friend to many.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday, 6th August at 2:30pm.
Peter will repose in the private chapels of rest of Manor House Funerals, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm, Sunderland.
All enquiries tel (0191) 536 5000
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 2, 2019