|
|
|
BAINBRIDGE RYHOPE Passed away peacefully
at home on August 30th,
aged 82 years, Peter.
Much loved husband of Isabelle, loving father of Andrew,
a very special grandad
to Christie and Ryan.
Family and friends please
meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium
on Wednesday September 11th
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Parkinson's society.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home Ryhope Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 4, 2019