Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Ryhope)
27 Ryhope Street South
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR2 0RW
0191 523 9099
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
15:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Bainbridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Bainbridge

Notice Condolences

Peter Bainbridge Notice
BAINBRIDGE RYHOPE Passed away peacefully
at home on August 30th,
aged 82 years, Peter.
Much loved husband of Isabelle, loving father of Andrew,
a very special grandad
to Christie and Ryan.

Family and friends please
meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium
on Wednesday September 11th
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Parkinson's society.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home Ryhope Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.