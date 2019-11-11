Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Allen

Notice Condolences

Peter Allen Notice
Allen Peter 'Zak'
(Washington) Peacefully on 2nd November 2019,
aged 62 years,
beloved husband of Lilian, devoted
dad of Kimberley and Hayley,
loving father in law of Mark and Paul,
also a much loved grandad of Harry,
Bobby, Archie and Sophia.
In our hearts and
minds you will stay.
Friends please meet for service
at Sunderland Crematorium on
15th November at 1.00pm.
All welcome afterwards to
The Westwood Club, Washington.
All enquiries to Walker & Morrell
Funeral Directors - 01914164160
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -