Allen Peter 'Zak'
(Washington) Peacefully on 2nd November 2019,
aged 62 years,
beloved husband of Lilian, devoted
dad of Kimberley and Hayley,
loving father in law of Mark and Paul,
also a much loved grandad of Harry,
Bobby, Archie and Sophia.
In our hearts and
minds you will stay.
Friends please meet for service
at Sunderland Crematorium on
15th November at 1.00pm.
All welcome afterwards to
The Westwood Club, Washington.
All enquiries to Walker & Morrell
Funeral Directors - 01914164160
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 11, 2019