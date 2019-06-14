|
TEMPLE Peggy Passed away peacefully at home, aged 90, on Sunday 9th June.
Dearly beloved wife of the late (Ronnie). Loving son Alan;
daughter Judith; loving mother-in-law of Elinor and late David;
also treasured Nana; Great-Gran and Great-Great-Gran.
Please meet at All Saints Church, Deneside, County Durham, SR7 8LP on Wednesday 19th June at 10.45a.m. The service will be followed by a cremation service at Sunderland Crematorium
at 12.00 p.m. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired,
to All Saints Church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 14, 2019
