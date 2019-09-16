|
|
|
Marley Fulwell Peacefully in hospital on
September 5th, aged 80 years,
Pauline (née Tulip),
devoted wife of the late William,
much loved mam of
William and Paul,
loving mother in law of Caroline,
treasured nana of
Kelly, Adam and Grace also
great nana of Tyler and Josie.
Family and friends please meet
for service in Sunderland
Crematorium Chapel on Thursday
September 19th at 10.00am
followed by interment at
Mere Knolls Cemetery at 11.00am.
All floral tributes to be sent to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Blackwood House,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm, Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 16, 2019