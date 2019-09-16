Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manor House Funeral Services Ltd
77 Blackwood Road
Sunderland , Tyne and Wear SR5 4PT
0191 536 5000
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00
Sunderland Crematorium Chapel
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00
Mere Knolls Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Marley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Marley

Notice Condolences

Pauline Marley Notice
Marley Fulwell Peacefully in hospital on
September 5th, aged 80 years,
Pauline (née Tulip),
devoted wife of the late William,
much loved mam of
William and Paul,
loving mother in law of Caroline,
treasured nana of
Kelly, Adam and Grace also
great nana of Tyler and Josie.
Family and friends please meet
for service in Sunderland
Crematorium Chapel on Thursday
September 19th at 10.00am
followed by interment at
Mere Knolls Cemetery at 11.00am.
All floral tributes to be sent to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Blackwood House,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm, Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Manor House Funeral Services Ltd
Download Now